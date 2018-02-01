Home / News / Fleshman found guilty of second-degree murder

Fleshman found guilty of second-degree murder

Tue, 01/02/2018 - 16:47 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

Following three hours of deliberation on Thursday, Dec. 21, a Jackson County District Court jury convicted a Holton man on a single count of second-degree murder in the October 2015 death of his wife.

Family members of the late Beth Fleshman responded to the jury’s guilty verdict for George E. Fleshman Jr., 66, with muted emotions until jurors were dismissed by District Court Judge Norbert Marek. Fleshman, who had been free on bond since his March 2016 arrest on the charge, was remanded to the Jackson County Detention Center to await sentencing on Friday, Jan. 12.

