Fitness Center hosts Halloween Party

The annual Halloween Party at the Netawaka Family & Fitness Center last Wednesday evening was a fun and scary affair. How scary was pretty much proportionate to the age of the attendees.

Cameras captured the concerned faces of the young ones, who likely wondered why their parents brought them to what they were told was a party…and then a lot of really weird people showed up in outfits and masks that would scare a scarecrow.

In all, 94 children and 74 adults attended the event that included a costume contest and a decorated pumpkin contest. The costume contenders didn’t disappoint; in fact, the judges had difficulty narrowing down the top three to a cowgirl riding a horse, a scary skeleton and a cute scarecrow.

Making the evening even more eerie was L.G. Novotny of Seneca who came dressed as Pennywise the clown from Steven King’s “It." Likely the kids couldn’t relate, but the adults found It awesome.

A total of 17 decorated pumpkins were submitted for judging. The first-place winner was a scary clown pumpkin entered by the Heather Wahwahsuk family from Horton; in second place was Avery Cashier of Holton with her hedgehog pumpkin; and third place was a colorful, bow-tie clad clown pumpkin by Cash Brown of Holton.

Activities for the spooky attendees included a bounce house for the kids, basketball in the gym and pony rides provided by Peachy Hill Adventures of Holton. Many also took a swim in the center's 8,000-square foot heated pool.

“We were glad to make the Center available to the public for this party,” said Scott Steffes, director. “It offered a nice opportunity for children in the area to have a fun, safe celebration. It drew attendees from Hiawatha, Horton, Seneca and a number of other area towns. Our facility is fast becoming the community gathering place. This event allowed us to show we’re proud of that role. This party gave people a chance to see the inside of this 30,000 square-foot. non-profit facility, experience our large heated pool, its full-size basketball court, the top-of-the-line fitness equipment, indoor walking lanes and more."

Board members of the facility provided and served a choice of chili or vegetable soup. “It was delicious, and that’s no foolin’,” jested one of the parents.

“It was a fun evening for us board members as well,” said Kristel Bontrager, vice-president of the NFC board.