First drive-through vaccine clinic a success
Pat Korte, director of emergency management, said the clinic was held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. last Thursday, Jan. 28, and those who received the vaccine were called prior to the drive-through clinic and given a specific time to receive their vaccine the next day.
Different stations were set up at the fairgrounds, including at the livestock barn, for those receiving the vaccine to check in, to receive the vaccine and to park for 15 afterwards minutes just in case they had an allergic reaction to the vaccine, Korte said. Patients did not have to leave their car at any point during the process.
“If they had any problems while they were parked after they received the shot, they were told to honk their horn, and Jackson County EMS were available just in case,” Korte said. “After that 15 minutes, they were able to drive out on P Road and exit the facility.”
The drive-through clinic was a coordinated effort between the Jackson County Health Department, Jackson County Emergency Management, Holton Community Hospital, Holton Family Health Clinic, Jackson County EMS, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Road and Bridge Department, the Jackson County Fair Association, David Hallauer and Ange Allen.
