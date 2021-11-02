First drive-through vaccine clinic a success

More than 400 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Jackson County community members here recently as part of a drive-through clinic coordinated by area health care agencies and other organizations, it has been reported.

The vaccines were given to residents age 70 and above with underlying health conditions as part of the phase two COVID-19 vaccination rollout here. The vaccines were administered by health care professionals at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex south of Holton.

“Our agency was able to coordinate the administration of more than 400 vaccines last week thanks to collaboration with community partners,” said Angie Reith, Jackson County local health officer. “The health department created a taskforce to implement vaccinations for COVID-19 in the county. Each medical facility, as well as emergency management, Jackson County EMS and our office, was invited to serve on the taskforce to assist in determining how our county will navigate phase two of vaccinations. Each clinic has been wonderful in providing assistance to our agency in scheduling appointments, providing staff to assist with clinics and/or providing food for workers. We are grateful that we have a community that is willing to work together to deliver vaccinations as they are supplied to our county.”

Pat Korte, director of emergency management, said the clinic was held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. last Thursday, Jan. 28, and those who received the vaccine were called prior to the drive-through clinic and given a specific time to receive their vaccine the next day.

Different stations were set up at the fairgrounds, including at the livestock barn, for those receiving the vaccine to check in, to receive the vaccine and to park for 15 afterwards minutes just in case they had an allergic reaction to the vaccine, Korte said. Patients did not have to leave their car at any point during the process.

“If they had any problems while they were parked after they received the shot, they were told to honk their horn, and Jackson County EMS were available just in case,” Korte said. “After that 15 minutes, they were able to drive out on P Road and exit the facility.”

The drive-through clinic was a coordinated effort between the Jackson County Health Department, Jackson County Emergency Management, Holton Community Hospital, Holton Family Health Clinic, Jackson County EMS, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Road and Bridge Department, the Jackson County Fair Association, David Hallauer and Ange Allen.

