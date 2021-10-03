Finer Than A Frog Hair open in Denison

Sam (Eubanks) Correll has opened Finer Than A Frog Hair Bar & Grill at 113 Central Ave. in Denison (a longtime bar and grill location) and is serving up a variety of entrees, breakfast plates and homemade desserts.

Correll purchased the restaurant, formerly known as Racks & Reels Bar & Grill, from Hannah Johnson on Nov. 1, 2020, and reopened nine days later with a new name, hours and menu.

“It was a fast few days,” Correll said.

Correll has worked in health care for the past 10 years, but she said she was ready to make a change this past year.

“I’ve always worked in a restaurant or kitchen of some sort. I worked at Holton House for a really long time and that’s where I developed an interest in it,” Correll said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Correll and her husband, Jacob, have two children, Greysen and Oakleigh, and the Corrells wanted to wait until the children were older before taking on a restaurant of their own.

“We just had to wait until the timing was right,” she said.

Correll grew up a mile east of Denison and graduated from Holton High School in 2008. Her parents are Debbie Eubanks and the late Keith Eubanks.

The name of the restaurant is a tribute to Keith, who died last April.

“It was one of his favorite sayings,” Correll said. “If anyone asked him how he was, he would say ‘Finer than a frog hair.’ He would have loved the restaurant. He was very social, and this would have been right up his alley.”

The bar and grill is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. The business is closed on Mondays.

Breakfast is served from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the weekends and includes seven different breakfast plate specials, omelettes, biscuits and gravy, French toast and pancakes.

For more information, or to place a takeout order, call the bar and grill at 785-935-2323.

