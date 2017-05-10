FFA project aims to beautify city sites

Holton High School’s FFA chapter is developing a community beautification program, and the Holton City Commission has given the chapter its blessing to clean up the city’s parks.

During the commission’s regular meeting on Monday, six members of the FFA chapter and their advisor, Jason Larison, gave commissioners information about their “Adopt-A-Spot” service project, which aims to promote community and civic engagement by encouraging volunteers to join them in cleaning up local parks and other community sites.

“We like taking pride in several different things,” FFA member Chris Roush said. “I think this is a good way to get our name out there and show people that it’s not just cows and pigs for us. It’s wanting to help our town, too.”

Commissioners were receptive to the chapter’s plan, which Larison said was similar to the Kansas Department of Transportation’s “Adopt-A-Highway” program and inspired by discussions that chapter officers had at a recent FFA retreat.

“They kind of kicked around the idea about doing it last year, but we didn’t get to it,” Larison said. “This summer, we wrote a grant to try it.”

