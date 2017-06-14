Fee for disposing used oil discussed

The cost for Jackson County to dispose of used oil is expensive, and the county commissioners and Mixie Schafer, noxious weed and environmental services director, recently discussed charging a fee when accepting oil from county residents.

Currently, Schafer said that the county doesn’t have a set fee in place for people dropping of their used oil.

“If it’s under five gallons, we’ll take it for free because I don’t want to encourage people to dump it in the ditch,” she said. “For larger quantities over five gallons, I have been asking people to make a donation to the center as payment for the disposal. I want to help them, but I need them to help me, too.”

The commissioners questioned whether the used oil could be used in the oil heaters at the road and bridge shop and it was determined that the oil would have to be cleaned with a separator before it could be burned.

