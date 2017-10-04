Federal lawsuit against Sheriff Morse dismissed
A federal lawsuit from a former senior detective with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office alleging that he was wrongly fired by Sheriff Tim Morse over his involvement in the Jacob Ewing case has been dismissed, it was reported.
The suit, filed last October by Al Dunn, who worked for the sheriff’s office as a detective from 2000 until July of 2016, was dismissed by U.S. Federal Judge Sam Crow on March 31 after the judge said Dunn’s suit made “no viable constitutional claims” against Morse and granted a motion by Morse to issue judgment on the suit without it going to trial.
In the original filing, Dunn accused Morse of terminating Dunn’s employment with the sheriff’s office for political reasons surrounding Ewing, who is facing charges of sex-related crimes in six different Jackson County District Court cases. Dunn claimed he was suspended and then fired for not helping Morse downplay the investigation into Ewing’s alleged activities.
