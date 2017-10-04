Federal lawsuit against Sheriff Morse dismissed

A federal lawsuit from a former senior detective with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office alleging that he was wrongly fired by Sher­iff Tim Morse over his involve­ment in the Jacob Ewing case has been dismissed, it was reported.

The suit, filed last October by Al Dunn, who worked for the sheriff’s office as a detective from 2000 un­til July of 2016, was dismissed by U.S. Federal Judge Sam Crow on March 31 after the judge said Dunn’s suit made “no viable con­stitutional claims” against Morse and granted a motion by Morse to issue judgment on the suit without it going to trial.

In the original filing, Dunn ac­cused Morse of termi­nating Dunn’s employment with the sheriff’s of­fice for political rea­sons surround­ing Ewing, who is facing charges of sex-related crimes in six differ­ent Jackson County District Court cases. Dunn claimed he was sus­pended and then fired for not help­ing Morse downplay the investiga­tion into Ewing’s alleged activities.

