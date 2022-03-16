Farm Bureau announces poster contest winners

Each March, the American Farm Bureau organizes Ag Safety Awareness Program (ASAP) week to highlight farm safety and provide education and training resources. During the week, agricultural groups focus on different aspects of farm safety each day, including work in confined animal spaces; equipment operation; electrical safety and driving precautions.

“Safe practices on America’s farms and ranches should be a priority, not an afterthought,” said Garrett Holaday, Jackson County Farm Bureau president. “Taking time and investing in safety and health in agricultural communities can help save lives and resources by preventing injuries and lost time on the job.”

In celebration of ASAP week, Jackson County Farm Bureau Association, in collaboration with Kansas Farm Bureau, hosted its annual safety poster contest. Partnering with local FFA chapters from Jackson Heights, Holton and Royal Valley, a safety program was presented by the FFA chapters to the elementary students. The theme of the safety poster program this year was “Take Time for Safety – Stop, Look, Think.”

While 98 percent of farms in the U.S. are family-owned farms, one injury can have a devastating impact on the farm family who is already struggling financially under the strain of increased input costs and nearly stagnant, and sometimes volatile, market prices for many commodities. The Kansas Department of Health & Environment lists agriculture as one of the most hazardous industries in Kansas, and according to Kansas State University Biological and Agricultural Engineering, farming is one of the most dangerous occupations in the United States.

More than 700 farmers and ranchers die in work-related accidents each year. Another 120,000 agricultural workers suffer disabling injuries from work-related accidents. It is also estimated that 104 children are killed annually in farm accidents.

The safety program presented to the elementary grades helps youth focus on their own safety and helps raise awareness of the hazards that can be present on a farm (or even in the home). Nearly 300 posters were created by elementary students across the county. The first-place posters have been submitted to Kansas Farm Bureau for judging at the state level.

Jackson County winners of the safety poster contest are as listed below with their grade, school and teacher.

Division I (Grades 1-2)

• First place: Levi Hickman, second grade, Royal Valley Elementary School, teacher Rachel Boucher.

• Second place: Corbin Lambrecht, first grade, Royal Valley Elementary School, teacher Randee Bontrager.

• Third place: Ember Breshears, second grade, Jackson Heights Elementary School, teacher Greg Nilges.

Division II (Grades 3-4)

• First place: Josie Kesl, third grade, Royal Valley Elementary School, teacher Chanity Daily.

• Second place: Violet Shupe, third grade, Jackson Heights Elementary School, teacher Jessica Rogers.

• Third place: Ava Martin, fourth grade, Jackson Heights Elementary School, teacher Breanne Latham.

Division III (Grades 5-6)

• First place: Nicole Amon, sixth grade, Jackson Heights Elementary School, teacher Caleb Wick.

• Second place: Tatum Eisenbarth, fifth grade, Jackson Heights Elementary School, teacher Jeremy Melvin.

• Third place: Kaia Uhl, sixth grade, Jackson Heights Elementary School, teacher Caleb Wick.

The winning posters can be viewed online at www.holtonrecorder.net