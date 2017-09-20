Fall harvest in full swing

Fall harvest is under way in much of Jackson County, and local agricultural experts are in agreement with a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that Kansas’ corn crops this year will be down from last year. The county may also not contribute to USDA’s prediction of a record soybean crop for the state.

Then again, it depends on where those crops were planted.

“Variability — that’s probably the word I would use,” said David Hallauer, Meadowlark Extension District crops and soils specialist, about this year’s harvest. “It sure sounds to me like like there are some areas in Jackson County that got some timely rain here and there, and that’s probably going to make a big difference in whether there’s a decent crop out there, or much less than decent.”

Dennis Holliday, agronomy and elevator manager at Jackson Farmers Co-op in Holton, agrees.

“It sounds like there are some areas that got more rain through the summer, and that’s pretty good, but that’s kind of hearsay at this point,” Holliday said. “For this year, that’s probably not bad, especially if you compare us to Seneca and other areas along the U.S. Highway 36 corridor. Those areas have been absolutely dry.”

