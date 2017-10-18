Fall Fest draws crowd despite rainy weather

Rainy weather on Saturday couldn’t keep people away from Holton’s Town Square, where arts and crafts vendors and chili cooks at this year’s Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Fall Fest still managed to draw a crowd under the day’s heavy clouds, it was reported.

“We just want to thank everybody who braved the rain,” Chamber administrator Lori Banks said. “It was so rainy, but we thought it turned out really well.”

Nine chili booths were entered in this year’s Chili Cook-Off, in which longtime cook-off participants Therron Fox and Becky Campbell served up what was judged to be the best overall chili and the best youth category chili, it was reported.

The best adult category chili, according to judges, was prepared for the event by Mayetta City Council member Kevin Decker and his wife Michelle and served by the Mayetta Spray Park Committee. The “People’s Choice” award went to a chili prepared by David Fraser and served by Bruce Shaw at Jayhawk TV and Appliance.

