Fall Fest and Chili Cook-Off is Oct. 14

Fall Fest is coming!

The annual Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce-hosted fall event will take over Holton’s Town Square from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, featuring several fall-themed activities, food and crafts vendors, a scarecrow contest and the annual Chili Cook-Off.

Chamber administrative assistant Ashlee York said that as of today, a total of “about 40” different vendors had signed up for Fall Fest, including a handful of “non-profit” booths designed to spotlight such community features as the Beck-Bookman Library and the Heart of Jackson Humane Society.

Other featured booths will offer visitors to the Jackson County Courtyard the opportunity to purchase various crafts and food items, York said. Space is still available for more vendors interested in participating in the annual event, she added.

Also returning to Fall Fest is the annual Chili Cook-Off, which York said has been expanded to include a contest for the best cornbread. Judges will be looking for the best chili and the most creative site, as well as the best cornbread, in the contest, which is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m.

