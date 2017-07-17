'Extraordinary need' funds to benefit Royal Valley, Atchison Co.

Royal Valley USD 337 and Atchison County Community USD 377 are two of 18 school districts in the state that will receive “extraordinary need” state aid, it was reported.

Royal Valley will receive $171,808 in extra state funding, and ACCS in Effingham will be awarded $98,337, it was reported last week.

A total of $2,487,558 will be allocated to the selected districts, which also include Valley Falls USD 338 ($50,196) and Riverside USD 114 ($100,000).

“In order to qualify for the funds, a district had to be losing state funding due the block grant program and declining enrollment,” according to Royal Valley Superintendent Aaric Davis. “I wasn’t expecting the district to get that much additional funding, but it was a good surprise.”

The additional funds will go into each district’s general fund.

