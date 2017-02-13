Extension District plans 'Miss Meadowlark' contest

The Meadowlark Extension District will host a 2017 Miss Meadowlark Contest sometime in July, it has been announced.

The Miss Meadowlark Contest will be for high school juniors, seniors and first-year post high-school graduates residing in Jackson, Jefferson and Nemaha counties, which are the counties that make up the Meadowlark Extension District.

The Miss Meadowlark Contestants will compete for $1,000 in scholarships and other rewards, it was reported.

An informational meeting has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Building near Holton.

