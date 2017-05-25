Home / News / expressions closes on east side of Square

expressions closes on east side of Square

Thu, 05/25/2017 - 09:17 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

After 30 years, expressions flowers & gifts has closed its doors on the east side of the Holton Square.

 Owned by Rogette and Jay Branam, the business closed Jan. 1 but will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday throughout the next three weeks for a liquidation sale.

“I wanted to retire,” Rogette said of the decision to close the shop. “The flower business is labor intensive and time consuming, and I’ve just run out of steam.” 



