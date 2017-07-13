Exhibit numbers up for this year's fair

Visitors to this year’s 92nd-annual Jackson County Fair can expect more — more animals, more exhibits and more rides.

Cara Robinson, 4-H program manager for Meadowlark Extension District, said that in comparison to last year’s fair, registered livestock exhibits are “not up a lot, but a few,” while indoor exhibits are seeing “an increase in all the areas” for this year’s fair, scheduled to begin on Monday, July 31 at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex.

“I can tell you that our livestock numbers are up compared to last year,” said Robinson, who noted totals of 95 registrations in market and breeding beef, 135 hogs, 47 sheep, 63 goats, nine dairy cows and 26 bucket calves.

As far as pre-entries in indoor exhibits — photography, arts and crafts, quilts and clothing, to name a few — Robinson said the exact totals won’t be known until after pre-fair judging, to be held Tuesday, July 18 at Holton High School. But there are some areas that are seeing more interest than others, she added.

