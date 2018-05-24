Exhibit to highlight Brown's career at HHS

The Jackson County Museum is opening a new exhibit this weekend honoring the teaching career of Robert “Bob” Brown, who served as Holton High School’s music teacher for almost a quarter of a century.

“A Tribute to Bob Brown: The Music Man” will open Friday at the museum, 327 New York Ave., and will include almost 100 photographs and pieces of memorabilia from Brown’s career at HHS.

Brown, who will celebrate his 70th class reunion this coming weekend as a member of the HHS Class of 1948, spent 24 years as the vocal music teacher at Holton High, touching the lives of many local students.

Born in Holton in 1930, Brown, now 88, was always involved with music.

“I used to tap dance when I was young with a little soprano voice,” Brown said.

After high school, Brown graduated from Bethany College before serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He then received a master’s degree in music education from The University of Kansas.

