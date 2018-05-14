Ex-firefighter gets jail time for arsons in southern Jackson County

A former volunteer firefighter charged with setting a series of grass fires in southwestern Jackson County earlier this year was given a 180-day jail sanction as a condition of probation on Friday in Jackson County District Court.

In passing down the sentence on Jacob Grant, 27, of Mayetta, District Court Judge Norbert Marek said his hands were “somewhat tied” in punishing someone who was “placed in a position of trust” as a volunteer firefighter and “used that position of trust to abuse the landowners of this county.”

Each of the three charges of arson — reduced from the 13 charges initially leveled against Grant as part of a plea deal approved last month in district court — carried a potential prison sentence of 11 to 13 months, but with a 24-month presumptive probation period, according to Kansas sentencing guidelines.

Judge Marek ordered the three 24-month probation periods, along with a 60-day jail sanction for each of the charges, to be served consecutively.

