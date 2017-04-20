Ewing trial under way

Following a full day devoted to narrowing down a pool of more than 140 potential jurors to 12 and two alternates in Jackson County District Court, the first day on Tuesday of testimony in the trial of a Holton man accused of sodomizing a 13-year-old girl at a cemetery near Circleville focused on the alleged victim’s account of what happened.

Two special agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation as well as the father of the alleged victim also testified on Tuesday against Jacob Ewing, 22, who has been charged with aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child in an alleged incident that reportedly occurred in the spring of 2014.

