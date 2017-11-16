Ewing receives additional sentence

Holton resident Jacob Ewing, 23, was sentenced to more than seven years of imprisonment at the end of a sentencing hearing this morning in Jackson County District Court.

Judge Norbert Marek issued the sentence to run consecutively to an earlier sentence of 27 1/2 years given to Ewing in September in district court.

This morning’s sentencing comes in the wake of a plea deal made in October, in which Ewing entered a “guilty by Alford” plea on a charge of attempted rape and a no-contest plea on a charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

Judge Marek this morning sentenced Ewing to 59 months (one month short of five years) on the attempted rape charge and 32 months (two years, eight months) on the exploitation charge, both running consecutively to each other and to the prior sentence.

Each charge represented one of the two final remaining cases against Ewing, who was originally charged with more than 30 different offenses in seven criminal cases, the majority of the charges related to sexual acts, it was reported.

More information on this morning’s sentencing hearing will be included in Monday’s Recorder.