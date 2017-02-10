Ewing reaches plea deal on final two cases

A plea deal has been reached in the final two Jackson County Dis­trict Court cases involving a Holton resident facing multiple sex-related charges, those cases involving at­tempted rape and possession of child pornography.

On Friday, Jacob Ewing, 22, en­tered a “guilty by Alford” plea to a charge of attempted rape and a plea of no contest to a charge of sexual exploitation of a child, with each charge representing one of the two remaining cases against him. Dis­trict Court Judge Norbert Marek set a sentencing date of Wednesday, Nov. 15 on the two charges.

The plea deal effectively can­celled a jury trial that was set to begin today on the charge of at­tempted rape along with charges of aggravated sexual battery and bat­tery in relation to an incident that allegedly occurred sometime in 2014.

It also cancelled a jury trial set for mid-November on 10 charges of sexual exploitation of a child stemming from Ewing’s alleged possession of child pornography on a cellular telephone. Nine of those 10 charges, along with the battery charges in the other case, were dismissed at the request of special prosecutor Jacqie Spradling, who was present for Friday’s hearing by telephone.

Ewing was originally charged in May with 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, but three of those counts were dismissed following a preliminary hearing on the case in July.

