Ewing gets 7 1/2 years of additional prison time

A prison sentence of seven and a half years, to be added to a previous prison sentence of more than 27 years, on Wednesday brought an end to the series of Jackson County District Court cases against a Holton man accused of several sexual offenses and convicted on a total of 13 counts.

Jacob Ewing, 23, was sentenced by District Court Judge Norbert Marek to a total of 91 months ― seven years and seven months ― of imprisonment on charges of attempted rape and sexual exploitation of a child, to be added to a sentence of 330 months ― 27 years and six months ― he received in September.

Wednesday’s sentencing comes in the wake of a plea deal made in October, in which Ewing entered a “guilty by Alford” plea ― in which defendants assert innocence but note that evidence presented by prosecutors would be enough to sway a judge or jury in favor of conviction ― on the attempted rape charge and a no-contest plea on the sexual exploitation charge.

Each charge represented one of the two final remaining cases against Ewing, who was originally charged with more than 30 different offenses in seven criminal cases, the majority of the charges related to sexual acts, it was reported.

The attempted rape charge stemmed from an alleged incident that reportedly occurred in January of 2014, in which Ewing was also charged with aggravated sexual battery and battery ― charges that were eventually dismissed in district court.

