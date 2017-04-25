Ewing found not guilty of child sex charges

After four and a half hours of deliberation on Thursday afternoon in Jackson County District Court, a jury returned a pair of not-guilty verdicts in the case of a Holton man charged with sex crimes against a 13-year-old girl.

As District Court Judge Norbert Marek read the jury’s decision on the charges against Jacob Ewing, 22, family members and friends in the courtroom reacted with quick gasps of elation, followed by tears and hugs at the end of the trial, the first of four trials Ewing is facing on sex-related charges reportedly involving six different women.

In this particular case, Ewing had been charged with aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated indecent liberties with a child — charges that Topeka defense attorney Kathleen Ambrosio said stemmed from “too many questions and contradictions and too little proof” from “a young woman who can’t tell the same story twice.”

That “story” involved an alleged incident that occurred sometime in the spring of 2014, when the girl, 13 years old at the time, claimed Ewing drove her from Holton to Olive Hill Cemetery near Cir­cleville and sodomized her on the hood of his car.

But on Wednesday, witnesses for both the prosecution and the defense said the girl’s claims amounted to little more than “bragging.”

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.