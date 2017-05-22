Ewing faces new set of charges in district court

New charges involving “child pornography” against a Holton man currently facing several other sex-related charges have surfaced in Jackson County District Court, it was reported.

Jacob Ewing, 22, has been charged with 13 counts of sexual exploitation of a child after a search of Ewing’s cellular telephone and computer reportedly turned up as many images or videos of alleged child pornography, according to charges filed by Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller.

The new filing comes on the heels of Ewing’s acquittal in late April of child sex charges in the first of four trials scheduled against him. He is currently facing trials in June, August and October on sev­eral other charges, including rape, attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated criminal sodomy, and he remains at the Jackson County Detention Center.

Ewing is next scheduled to ap­pear in court Thursday for a pre­liminary status hearing on the new charges, which Miller said stemmed from sexually explicit im­ages or videos involving girls under the age of 18. Those images or vid­eos reportedly were found on Ew­ing’s phone and computer during a forensic examination.

