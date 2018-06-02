Erhardt tells livestock producers: Perception is everything

When it comes to raising top-quality livestock, who’s the boss ― the producer or the consumer?

According to Jeff “Tigger” Erhardt ― a radio and rodeo host, entertainer, motivational speaker and recent transplant to the Holton area ― it’s the latter.

“Consumers will, forever going forward, dictate how we raise our livestock and the prices that we receive,” Erhardt told those in attendance at the recent Jackson County Livestock Expo at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex. “We all know what’s happened in grocery stores in the last five to 15 years. The voice of the consumer has more emotional sway than the voice of fact.”

That “emotional sway” was apparent when, in a slideshow near the start of Erhardt’s talk, people reacted warmly and with laughter to pictures of farm families interacting with their livestock, baby farm animals and, for good measure, a toddler fishing in a farm pond wearing nothing but a cowboy hat.

