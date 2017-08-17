Enrollment projections down at RV

Preliminary enrollment numbers are down at Royal Valley USD 337 as the district begins the 2017-18 school year today. The district has seen a steady decline in enrollment throughout the past several years.

During the board of education’s meeting Monday evening, Superintendent Aaric Davis provided current enrollment numbers in the district, which includes 40 fewer students than last year.

“We graduated 72 students last year, and we’re only bringing in 52 students at the kindergarten level,” Davis said. “Enrollment has continued to slide a little bit.”

Headcount is projected at 797 students, which is down from last year’s 837 students.

While enrollment numbers continue to fluctuate throughout the first week of school, Davis said there are eight fewer students at the elementary school, 19 fewer at the middle school and 24 fewer at the high school.

The district’s largest class this year is seventh grade with 81 students. The smallest classes are fourth grade and high school seniors, each with 50 students.

