Enrollment down at HCC's Holton center

Enrollment at Highland Com­munity College’s Holton Atten­dance Center is “a little down” for the fall 2017 semester, according to center director Therese Crary, but there is still time for anyone seek­ing a viable option for higher edu­cation to sign up.

As of last Friday, Crary said 75 students had enrolled in HCC courses offered at the Holton cen­ter, which she said mainly offers students “prerequisite classes to go on to a four-year school.” About 40 courses are being offered this se­mester at the center, according to the HCC class catalog for the se­mester.

As of Tuesday, 38 classes of­fered at the center still had avail­able slots — and many of those classes have no students enrolled, according to the HCC Web site. However, Crary said enrollment remains open through this Friday for those looking to continue their education.

“People can sign up all this week, because if there’s a class that only meets once a week — say, on Friday — then they have until Fri­day to sign up for that class,” Crary said.

One of the classes offered this semester in Holton — a new gen­eral chemistry course — is com­pletely full, she noted.

“We’ve offered it other semes­ters, and we haven’t gotten a full class for a while,” Crary said. “But this is a positive.”

