Enrollment down at HCC's Holton center
Enrollment at Highland Community College’s Holton Attendance Center is “a little down” for the fall 2017 semester, according to center director Therese Crary, but there is still time for anyone seeking a viable option for higher education to sign up.
As of last Friday, Crary said 75 students had enrolled in HCC courses offered at the Holton center, which she said mainly offers students “prerequisite classes to go on to a four-year school.” About 40 courses are being offered this semester at the center, according to the HCC class catalog for the semester.
As of Tuesday, 38 classes offered at the center still had available slots — and many of those classes have no students enrolled, according to the HCC Web site. However, Crary said enrollment remains open through this Friday for those looking to continue their education.
“People can sign up all this week, because if there’s a class that only meets once a week — say, on Friday — then they have until Friday to sign up for that class,” Crary said.
One of the classes offered this semester in Holton — a new general chemistry course — is completely full, she noted.
“We’ve offered it other semesters, and we haven’t gotten a full class for a while,” Crary said. “But this is a positive.”
