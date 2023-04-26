Engel reminds health care workers about the importance of compassionate care

Blinded in a car accident when he was a freshman in college, Marcus Engel reminded Jackson County health professionals about the importance of compassionate care during a special speaking event last Wednesday at The Courtyard Event Center in Holton.

Earlier that day, Engel shared his story with students at Holton High School. Some Royal Valley students also attended the presentation.

About 40 health care workers attended the evening presentation, which highlighted several health care workers who made an impact on Engel during his recovery.

“Simple human presence is the greatest gift we can give to another person,” Engel said. “When you can witness suffering and vulnerability in another human being and be present for them, that’s the most important thing you can do.”

Engel, who lives in Orlando, Fla., was blinded and nearly killed after being struck by a drunk driver while he was a passenger in a car in St. Louis, Mo. The accident also completely disfigured his face.

When EMS arrived at the scene, a paramedic performed an emergency cricothyrotomy, which allowed Engel to breathe.

“If that medic hadn’t made that incision in my throat, I would not be standing here in front of you right now,” he said. “My gratitude for EMS runs deep, and I hope yours does too. Those in EMS typically get the least amount of gratitude shown for their work.”

