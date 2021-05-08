Ellis Boys' vehicles find homes across the nation

The Ellis Boys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Holton has been in business here for only three years, but owner David Ellis has already seen vehicles his company has sold making their way across the nation.

One of Ellis’ vehicles was recently delivered to Dublin, Calif., a community in the San Francisco-Oakland vicinity, and another was recently delivered to Wyoming. He’s also seen his dealership’s vehicles sold to customers from San Diego to Connecticut to southern Florida.

“One of my goals, as odd as it may sound, is to have at least one car in every state,” he said, pointing to a map of the U.S. that’s covered in multi-colored stick pins, each different pin representing one of the vehicles the dealership has sold.

So far, Ellis Boys’ vehicles cover 23 states.

“I haven’t sold any in my home state of New Mexico yet,” he adds with a laugh. “But it’ll come!”

Ellis, who has been involved in automotive sales since the early 1980s, and his wife, Elise, define their knack for selling vehicles around the country not on sales techniques, but on the hospitality they offer their customers — and the word-of-mouth goodwill those customers spread to other potential customers.

“We don’t really feel like we’re in the car business,” Elise said. “It’s the people business. The cars are just what bring us together.”

Ellis began working in car sales in February of 1983, working for the former Kent Brown Chevrolet dealership now owned by Ed Bozarth, one of Brown’s former employees. At that time, Ellis was involved in selling Chevrolet cars and trucks, but in 1993, he got into Chrysler product lines and has stayed there ever since.

“I think they do a good job. I’ve watched the evolution from the days of Lee Iacocca to today, where we’ve got the number one truck for three years in a row,” he says of what was until recently known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA). FCA handled the other vehicle brands in the Ellis Boys name and recently merged with the PSA Group to form Stellantis.

