Eight tracts sold during tax sale

Eight Jackson County properties sold for a total of $9,517.46 at the recent tax sale conducted by the county.

A special delinquent tax sale was held July 10 for eight tracts of land. The owners of the lots for sale were delinquent on paying their taxes for the past three years and were unable to pay the amount due in full by the time the special auction was set, it was reported.

More than 20 people attended the special auction and the sold tracts included:

* Tract 1: 535 Searle St. in Whiting sold to Johnnie and Robin McConnell for $1,042.46.

* Tract 6: 201 Grant St. in Circleville sold to Eric Lundin for $8,000.

* Tract 7: Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 16 East of the 6th P.M. near Kansas Highway 16 sold to Christopher McManigal for $50.

* Tract 8: The east 10 feet of lot 20 on Highland Avenue in Denison sold to James Robbins for $25.

* Tract 9: 101 Central Ave. in Denison sold to Clay Hodges for $100.

* Tract 10: Lots 27 and 29 on Central Avenue in Denison sold to the city of Denison for $50.

* Tract 11: Lots 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 on Central Avenue in Denison sold to James Robbins for $150.

* Tract 15: Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 15 East of the 6th P.m. at Pine Ridge Lane sold to Michael J. Weas for $100.

