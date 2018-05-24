Edward Jones Among Fortune 500 Again

Financial services firm Edward Jones once again ranks among the Fortune 500, accoring to Shannon L Wright, Financial Advisor in Holton. This is the firm's sixth consecutive appearance on the annual list, which is published by Fortune magazine.

Fortune magazine ranks the largest U.S. companies by revenue. Edward Jones moved up 27 spots to No. 376 on the list with nearly $7.6 billion in revenue for 2016.

"Edward Jones is proud of the growth that earns us a place on this prestigious list year after year," Wright said. "Our success comes from serving our clients based upon building trusted relationships and our promise to partner together through all that life brings. We strive to deliver a superior experience that earns our clients' loyalty and makes a meaningful difference in their lives."