Easter egg hunts scheduled for this Saturday

Several egg hunts for kids are being planned for Easter weekend in Jackson County.

A community-wide Easter egg hunt will be held on Saturday, April 15, in Holton.

Sponsored by area businesses and the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, the Easter egg hunt will be held at 1 p.m. Children ages one to six will hunt for eggs filled with candy at the Jackson County Courtyard. A hunt for children ages seven to 10 will follow at Linscott Park. Participants must bring their own Easter baskets to the free event.

The Easter bunny will be present at both hunts and will be available for photos.

