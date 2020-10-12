Duryea appointed to FEMA board

Steven Duryea, Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation land planner, was recently appointed to the national Federal Emergency Management Agency board, the External Stakeholders Working Group (ESWG), it has been announced.

The goals of the ESWG are to:

* Maintain open channels of communication between federal staff and state, local, tribal and territorial mitigation staff.

* Gather insight into mitigation and/or Hazard Mitigation Assistance (HMA) program issues from the state, local, tribal or territorial perspective.

* Increase transparency in HMA goals, program priorities and policy development.

* Help HMA provide a consistent, predictable experience for external stakeholders.

* Delve more deeply into issues identified during the Hazardous Mitigation Stakeholder Workshop.

Input from the ESWG board will support FEMA in its efforts to streamline and strengthen HMA program delivery overall, provide better customer service to external stakeholders and facilitate effective and expedient pre-disaster mitigation planning and mitigation projects that reduce risk and post-disaster community recovery.

The ESWG is made up of a 12-member board that includes three board members from federally recognized tribes.

Duryea is the tribal land planner for the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. He is responsible for the nation’s land acquisitions, developing and executing the nation’s fee-to-trust applications and maintaining the records of the nation’s land holdings.

He is also involved in the nation’s mitigation programs through appointment as the nation’s FEMA liaison/tribal hazard mitigation officer. He has also written and implemented the nation’s tribal mitigation plan.

Duryea has served as the tribal land planner since 2010 and has been employed by the nation since 2003.

He previously served in the U.S. Coast Guard and is a graduate of Texas A&M University with a bachelor of science degree in agribusiness. He has completed the FEMA emergency management institute’s professional development curriculum and has been a Kansas Certified Emergency Manager (KCEM) since 2007.

Duryea is a native Kansan and lives on a small farm in rural Circleville with his wife, Dawn, and daughter. He enjoys working with animals, traveling and making wine.