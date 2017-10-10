Dr. Aaron Cheney taking over McKenzie practice in Holton

Dr. Aaron Cheney, doctor of chiropractic, has taken over the Holton Chiropractic Center practice from Dr. Edward McKenzie.

Dr. McKenzie, who has worked in Holton for more than 40 years, is now serving as a clinical educator at the Cleveland University College of Chiropractic in Overland Park.

For the past three years, Dr. McKenzie has also spent some time in Spain serving as a clinical educator.

He began working full-time for the university in Overland Park in early September, which is when Dr. Cheney stepped in and took over the Holton practice.

“I’ve known Dr. McKenzie for several years and have covered for him at least once while he was in Spain,” Cheney said. “He reached out to me to see if I would be interested in practicing here.”

A native of Lincoln, Kan., Dr. Cheney graduated from Sylvan Unified High School. After high school, he studied at The University of Kansas for four years and originally enrolled as a pre-med student.

“I’m from a medical-based family,” he said. “In high school, I had the opportunity to experience chiropractic firsthand through sports, and it always stuck with me.”

