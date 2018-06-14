Donations still being sought for pool slide

Fund-raising for a new vortex slide at Holton’s municipal swimming pool is going slowly, according to Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee.

McKee noted that more than $200 was raised in free-will donations at the pool’s 2018 opening on May 26, but that amount is far less than the $24,000 proposed by Chemquest of Topeka for the installation of a vortex slide that features a 19-foot corkscrew runway at the pool, as members of the Holton City Commission noted last month.

Donations toward a pool slide are being accepted at Holton City Hall, as well as at the pool, where manager Judy Ireland said donations are “adding up.”

“We may add some kind of activity later in the summer that will give things a boost,” Ireland said.

