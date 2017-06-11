Donations sought for community Thanksgiving dinner

Every Thanksgiving Day since 1985, more than 300 people in the Holton area leave cooking the turkey, sweet potatoes and stuffing to a group of volunteers in the Holton community.

Holton resident Freda Galer, who has been involved in organizing the Community Thanksgiving Dinner for several years, said she’d like to see that number climb even higher this year.

“We had 375 last year,” Galer said. “We're hoping for 400 this year.”

But before this year’s event can be a success, Galer said, donations of food and volunteer service for the community must be made.

This year’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 at the Evangel United Methodist Church Family Life Center at Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Holton. This year also marks the fourth year that EUM has hosted the dinner, which outgrew its original home of St. Dominic Parish Hall.

Galer continues to emphasize that the annual Thanksgiving event, as it has been in the past, is open to everyone — regardless of their age, income, residence or religious affiliation.

