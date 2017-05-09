Donations aid RV stadium sound system upgrade

The sound system at the Royal Valley High School track and football field has been upgraded thanks to donations by district patrons and businesses, it has been reported.

During the USD 337 Board of Education’s meeting on Monday, the board approved $5,500 in total donations for a new sound system at the stadium.

“The sound quality was becoming poor and hard to understand in the old system,” said Superintendent Aaric Davis.

Over the summer, letters were mailed to district patrons and business owners requesting donations for the purchase a new stadium sound system, Davis said.

“We have such a nice facility at the track, and we wanted to match that with a nice sound system,” Davis said.

Some of the donations included $250 each from Keith Kelly (75 Self Storage), Jeffrey Boyer (Boyer Cabinetry & Countertops), Data-Tel Inc., Lee Tuck (ATM Concrete, Inc.), DJ Chance (Chance Construction), Bob Ehrhart (Ehrhart Excavating), Thad Wende (Wende Woodworking) and Family Practice Associates.

