Dollar General opens in Hoyt

A new Dollar General store, located just off U.S. Highway 75 in Hoyt, is open to the public. The store offers a variety of products and is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Tue, 02/21/2017 - 09:33 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

Dollar General, located just off of U.S. Highway 75 in Hoyt, is open and a grand opening has been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25.

The new store at 13746 S. Kansas Highway 214 opened last week, and Crystal Ghassemi, spokeswoman for Dollar General, said the store offers a variety of products. 

“Dollar General stores offer convenience and value to customers by providing a focused selection of national name brands and private brands of food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, basic apparel and health/beauty products,” Ghassemi said. “The store’s fresh layout is designed to make shopping simple for customers. Seasonal products are displayed in the center of the store, departments are easily recognizable with visible signage and coolers are conveniently located at the front of the store.”

The store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

