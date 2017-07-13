District vision discussed at Davies' first meeting

At Monday evening’s Holton school board meeting, board member Rex Frazier was selected as the new board president, taking over for Allen Arnold, and Carl Matousek was selected as new board vice president.

It was the first school board meeting of the new term and it was also the first school board meeting for new superintendent Bob Davies.

In getting better acquainted with the school board, Davies surveyed board members for their views on what he called “a school vision’’ for USD 336.

“This is why you are here, to have a vision for the school district,’’ Davies said to the board members. “In my view, this is the best time in education in a long time.’’

Davies said that when patrons asked board members about the vision of the Holton school district, they should be able to respond with a consistent message shared by them, the superintendent, teachers in the district and the community.

“I want ours to be a district that everyone wants to be in,’’ Davies said. “I want families to want to move here.’’

