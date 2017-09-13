District goals topic at Heights meeting

Every year, the Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education reviews a list of goals and priorities for the district, adding to or taking away from the list as the board sees fit.

During the board’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, board members reviewed a draft version of the list for the 2017-18 school year, paying special attention to an “individual plan of study” program that Kansas state education officials are requiring all schools to have in place and focusing on several “short-range priorities” that have been on the list for several years.

The list — which Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh said would likely return to the board for action in October after further study and modification — divides into “long-range goals” and “short-range priorities” things that district officials would like to accomplish in the areas of curriculum and instruction, personnel, school-community relations, student activities, operations and capital outlay.

