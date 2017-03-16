Digital sign plans advance

The Holton school board Monday, on a unanimous 7-0 vote, gave its approval for the district’s education foundation to be the depository for tax-deductible donations earmarked for a new digital sign for the high school at the southeast corner of the campus.

Rod Wittmer, high school principal, and Mark Aeschliman, a school patron who brought the idea of the new digital sign to the board’s attention last month, met again with the board Monday evening.

Wittmer and Aeschliman reported that the Holton City Commission had approved two zoning variances for the proposed project location.

The 4 ft. x 8 ft. digital sign – paid for through private donations - would be placed on a bricked cement base and have 2 ft. x 2 ft. brick columns on both sides – facing the southeast corner of the campus at the corner of Ninth Street and New York Avenue.

Board members were shown photos of a similar digital sign that had been constructed in another community.

For more on this article, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.