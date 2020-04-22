Dieckmann seeking re-election to city commission

Incumbent Bob Dieckmann (Republican) has filed for re-election to position three on the Holton City Commission, according to the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

This position, as well as position five on the city commission, will be included in the Aug. 4 primary election and the Nov. 3 general election.

Dieckmann was first appointed to the Holton City Commission in the fall of 2006 and has won several elections to the seat. City commissioners serve three-year terms.

Marilyn Watkins currently holds the position five seat on the city commission after she was appointed last year to fill the unexpired term of Twila White. No one has formally filed for this position yet.

Other seats up for election this fall include: U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative (Second District), State Senate (First District), State Representatives (61st and 62nd Districts) and State Board of Education (Sixth District).

Other local positions up for election include County Commission (Second District and Third District), county clerk, county treasurer, county register of deeds, county attorney and county sheriff.

One township trustee for each township, one township treasurer for each township and one precinct committeeman and one precinct committeewoman for each precinct will also be selected.

Candidates affiliated with a political party have until June 1 to file for the election. Candidates for local races must file at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office.

Since the Courthouse is closed to the public due to concerns about the possible spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), filing packets and nomination petition forms are available at the county website, www.jacksoncountyks.com. Candidates can also call the clerk’s office at 364-2891 for more information and to make arrangements for a petition form.