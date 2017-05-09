Developmental Services reaching out into community

Although Developmental Serv­ices of Jackson County (DSJC) is probably best known for the serv­ices it provides to people with in­tellectual and developmental dis­abilities, it may not be as well known for the services that its cli­ents provide to the community.

“DSJC has been in the commu­nity for quite some time, and a lot of folks in Jackson County are not familiar with the services we pro­vide,” says Laura Golden, DSJC executive director.

In fact, the agency provides its clients with opportunities to par­ticipate in their community, whether they are folding laundry for Holton Community Hospital, sorting materials at the Jackson County Recycling Center or clean­ing up trash at Thunder Hill Speedway.

The agency serves indi­viduals with intellectual and devel­opmental disabilities on a residen­tial basis, it was reported. It also provides individuals with such day services as paid work and individ­ual social and life skills training.

For several years, Golden said, DSJC’s day services outreach has been handling laundry duties for HCH. Clients wash, fold and return laundry for the hospital, as well as for Home Health and Hospice, in addition to working with HCH Administrator Carrie Saia and Liz Schraer, director of materials man­agement at the hospital.

