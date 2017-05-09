Developmental Services reaching out into community
Although Developmental Services of Jackson County (DSJC) is probably best known for the services it provides to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, it may not be as well known for the services that its clients provide to the community.
“DSJC has been in the community for quite some time, and a lot of folks in Jackson County are not familiar with the services we provide,” says Laura Golden, DSJC executive director.
In fact, the agency provides its clients with opportunities to participate in their community, whether they are folding laundry for Holton Community Hospital, sorting materials at the Jackson County Recycling Center or cleaning up trash at Thunder Hill Speedway.
The agency serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities on a residential basis, it was reported. It also provides individuals with such day services as paid work and individual social and life skills training.
For several years, Golden said, DSJC’s day services outreach has been handling laundry duties for HCH. Clients wash, fold and return laundry for the hospital, as well as for Home Health and Hospice, in addition to working with HCH Administrator Carrie Saia and Liz Schraer, director of materials management at the hospital.
