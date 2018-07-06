Denison to host "Smokin' For The Park"

The city of Denison is hosting “Smokin’ For The Park” on Saturday – a barbecue competition and car show – to raise funds for city park improvement.

Members of the Denison City Parks and Recreation committee are organizing the event, which will also include a parade and a meal, to raise funds to construct permanent restrooms at the park. The event will kick off with a car, tractor and hit-and-miss engine show at the park starting at 10:30 a.m. There is no registration fee to participate in the show.

A parade featuring the vehicles in the car show will be held at 1 p.m. with line up at 12:30 p.m. north of town near the Denison Reformed Presbyterian Church, it was reported.

