Delta variant powering uptick in COVID-19 cases locally

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Jackson County and elsewhere in Kansas, with many of the new cases arising from the delta variant of the virus, according to Interim Jackson County Health Officer Ty Compton.

Compton reported on Monday that the county had 34 active cases of COVID-19 — double the amount of active cases in the county on Wednesday, July 21, when Compton reported 17 active cases.

As of July 26, the county reported a total of 1,464 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago, including 12 cases involving the delta variant, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The total marked an overall increase of 27 cases in the county over the previous seven days. (For updated numbers, visit www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas)

Across Kansas, KDHE on July 26 reported a total of 328,755 cases overall since the start of the pandemic, with a seven-day average of more than 650 new cases of COVID-19 per day — an average not seen since mid-February.

The delta variant of COVID-19, which allegedly originated in India, reportedly spreads faster and is more infectious than the original strain of the virus.

What’s truly concerning about the delta variant, Compton said, is that it is capable of causing COVID-19 “breakthrough” cases in fully-vaccinated individuals, even though vaccinated people are not getting very ill from it.

“To date, these individuals have not been as ill as is typically seen with COVID-19,” he said. “One of the factors that makes the variants concerning is the increased ability to infect vaccinated people. The good news is these people aren’t typically becoming as ill as those not vaccinated.”

