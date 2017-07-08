Delinquent tax lists included in Recorder print edition

The Jackson County Delinquent Tax List for 2016 is published on pages 8-11 in the Monday, Aug. 7 print edition of The Holton Recorder and contains the names of Jackson County property owners with balances past due on real estate taxes due earlier this year. The list will be published in three consecutive Monday print editions of The Recorder.

The first half of the taxes were due last December, and the second half were due in May.

The total amount of taxes past due in the county is approximately $265,000, according to Jackson County Treasurer Linda Gerhardt.

Last year, a total of $281,159 in back taxes were being sought.

Those who pay their past due tax bill now will also pay a 10 percent interest penalty on the amount due, plus a publishing fee of $16, it was reported. The interest penalty amount due will increase a little each day that the tax bill goes unpaid, it was reported.

As property owners pay their back taxes and penalty fees, their names will be removed from the delinquent tax list.

Taxpayers with questions about their tax bills should call the treasurer’s office at 364-3791.