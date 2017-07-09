Delia Days set for Sept. 16

Sponsored by Delia Community Pride, Delia Days will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The event in the southwest corner of Jackson County will feature friendly competitions, a quilt show, a parade, a car show and a special dinner fund-raiser.

All the activities will take place at the former Delia Grade School grounds.

The event will conclude with a fund-raiser dinner for Max Ronnebaum from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Max, 36, is a former Delia resident who had a heart attack and a subsequent stroke. He is the son of Terry and Carol Bailey Ronnebaum.

Max has an enlarged heart and will soon be put on the waiting list for a heart transplant. His status has improved and he will soon be starting rehab to rebuild his strength so that he can have a device implanted to assist his heart until he can receive the transplant surgery.

All proceeds from the dinner will help Max with medical bills associated with his illness. If you would like to donate a dessert or a warm side dish (baked beans, creamy corn, green bean casserole, etc…), contact Tracy Ronnebaum at 785-633-2588 or Linda Dohrman at 785-771-3715.

