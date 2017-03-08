Delaware Watershed district notes 60th year

This year, Delaware Watershed Joint District No. 10 is celebrating 60 years of flood control and conservation service to the communities it serves, it has been reported.

As part of the celebration, patrons of the district, past board members, contractors and federal, state and local representatives are invited to a recently-renovated watershed dam near the home of Bob and Linda Beightel, 17284 198th Road, Denison, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. Refreshments will be served.

The Delaware Watershed is determined by land in northeastern Kansas that water flows across or under on its way to the Delaware River, then into Perry Reservoir and then into the Kansas River. This area consists of more than 700 square miles, or 451,810 acres of drainage. The watershed encompasses about 60 percent of the Delaware River drainage area.

The watershed was given its charter on Feb. 12, 1957, by the Kansas Secretary of State. Counties that have land in the district are Atchison, Brown, Jackson, Jefferson and Nemaha.

