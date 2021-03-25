DeBarges purchase Penny's

Brittany and Travis DeBarge of Holton have purchased Penny’s coffee shop on the west side of the Holton Square.

The couple have expanded the business’ hours and are featuring products from other small business owners, including fresh-baked goods, clothing and fashion accessories.

“I have always loved coffee and coffee shops, and I really wanted Penny’s to stay a part of our community,” Brittany said. “There’s a need for it so I thought it was a great opportunity.”

Erin and Dr. Vance Lassey of Holton opened Penny’s at 409 New York Ave. in downtown Holton in November 2014. Erin sold the business in order to assist her husband, who owns and operates Holton Direct Care clinic.

“Erin had it set up really well where I could just come in and keep it going,” Brittany said.

The DeBarges purchased the business on Feb. 26 and have added a variety of items to the coffee shop.

