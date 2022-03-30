Deaths here ruled murder-suicide

The deaths of two people at their home on 94th Road in southern Jackson County on Monday evening, March 21, are being ruled an apparent “murder-suicide” by Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, it has been reported.

Sheriff Morse said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 6:42 p.m. that day from a woman at a home at 15104 94th Rd. in rural Jackson County, which is near the boundary line between Jackson and Shawnee counties.

“The female caller indicated to dispatch that her husband was dead and hung up the phone without providing any further details,” Sheriff Morse said. “As deputies approached the house, a female with a firearm was observed inside. Shortly, thereafter a gunshot was heard by deputies.”

Additional law enforcement personnel from Jackson County and Shawnee County responded to the scene, and law enforcement continued to try to contact anyone inside the home, Morse said.

“Law enforcement made entry into the residence where two individuals were found to be deceased from apparent gunshot wounds,” he said.

The individuals were later identified as Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel and John Alfred John Zempel, both 68. The couple is listed as the owners of the home.

“Linda Vidosh-Zempel is believed to have been suffering from mental health issues in recent years. She is suspected of shooting John Zempel sometime during the day and later committing suicide when deputies approached the residence,” he said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Mayetta Police, Jackson County EMS, Mayetta Fire, Hoyt Fire and the coroner’s Office all responded to the incident.

Law enforcement were still processing the scene at 9:30 p.m. on Monday.