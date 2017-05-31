Deadline nearing to file for election

Jackson County residents have until noon on Thursday to file for a position on area school boards and city councils, it has been reported.

Candidates continue to file for the November general election, which will include positions four, five and six on school boards, as well as positions on each city council.

At Jackson Heights USD 335, Kelly Kennedy (incumbent) has filed for position four and Robert Mock and Ed Rostetter (incumbent) have both filed for position five on the board of education.

